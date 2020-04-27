Statewide COVID-19 Deaths Continue to Decline, Chautauqua County Sees Two New Cases Over Weekend

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Sunday that there were 8,130 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in New York State, bringing the statewide total to 271,590 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Many of those cases have since recovered, though a specific recovery number has not been provided.

The governor also announced on Sunday that the daily death toll has dropped to below 400 for this first time this month, with 367 deaths reported for Saturday. While he said the daily death count remains “horrific” it was still less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic’s peak in the state.

As of Sunday there were 16,966 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New York State. The total for the United States is now at 55,000.

Cuomo also reported that the number of hospitalizations and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

COUNTY SEES TWO NEW CASES, FOUR CASES REMAIN ‘ACTIVE’

Meanwhile in Chautauqua County there are now 4 known active COVID-19 cases.

After reporting no new cases on Friday, County health officials said there were two new confirmed cases added over the weekend – one case involving a male in his 70s and the other case involving a female in her 60s.

The two new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 31, with 24 of them since recovered.

There has also been three deaths attributed to COVID-19, though County Health Commissioner Christine Schuyler on Friday said during the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference that there was an “up-tick” in the number of pneumonia-related deaths for Chautauqua County at the end of March.

“I honestly and personally think it’s very possible that it has been here, and it’s been here longer than anyone has probably thought it had been,” Schuyler said, adding that health officials did see a lot of “influenza-like illness” that later tested negative for influenza throughout the course of the flu season.

There are also currently a total of 42 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. That is a significant drop from just two days earlier on Friday, when health officials said there were 72 individuals in quarantine/isolation. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

There’s also been 731 negative test results to date in Chautauqua County. In all, just 0.6% of the county’s estimated population of 130,000 people have been tested.

To the east over in Cattaraugus County, health officials there reported that there was a second death of a resident due to COVID-19 related complications. Health officials said he was a 44-year-old male “with extensive underlying health conditions who developed sudden respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment.”

The total number of confirmed cases in Cattaraugus County was at 35 as of Friday afternoon.

To the north in Erie County, New York, the state health department reports a total of 2,603 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 153 new cases announced on Sunday. Over 200 people have been confirmed as dying from the novel coronavirus in Erie County since the pandemic began.