WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

THU JAN 23

  • Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
  • Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown

FRI JAN 24

  • The Freeze – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Jazz at Infinity – Infinity Cafe – Jamestown
  • OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Skunk Monkey Junction – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • NCC Presents Stand Up Comedy ft. Liza Treyger – Lucy-Desi Tropicana Room – Jamestown

SAT JAN 25

  • Black Widow – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • Digging Roots Band – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Smokehouse – Celoron Legion – Celoron
  • Three Legged Hill – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Movies at the Reg: Midway – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 26

  • Bill Piper and 2 Dollar Bill – Stockton Hotel – Stockton

MON JAN 27

  • Rolling Hills Radio Presents: Phoebe Legere and Tough Old Bird – Shawbucks – Jamestown

WED JAN 29

  • Movies at the Reg: Dark Waters – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 1

  • Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown

SAT FEB 8

  • Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

