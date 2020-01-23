WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, 2020

THU JAN 23
- Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
FRI JAN 24
- The Freeze – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jazz at Infinity – Infinity Cafe – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Skunk Monkey Junction – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- NCC Presents Stand Up Comedy ft. Liza Treyger – Lucy-Desi Tropicana Room – Jamestown
SAT JAN 25
- Black Widow – Big Shots – Kennedy
- Digging Roots Band – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron Legion – Celoron
- Three Legged Hill – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Movies at the Reg: Midway – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN JAN 26
- Bill Piper and 2 Dollar Bill – Stockton Hotel – Stockton
MON JAN 27
- Rolling Hills Radio Presents: Phoebe Legere and Tough Old Bird – Shawbucks – Jamestown
WED JAN 29
- Movies at the Reg: Dark Waters – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT FEB 1
- Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown
SAT FEB 8
- Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
