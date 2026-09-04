10,000 Maniacs Archival Retrospective Exhibit At JCC Weeks Gallery Opens Tonight

The Weeks Gallery at Jamestown Community College is celebrating the 45-year history of 10,000 Maniacs with a special archival exhibition as part of the band’s 45th anniversary arts festival.

“Maniacs 45: An Archival Retrospective” will be on display from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. tonight at the Weeks Gallery. Free and open to all, the exhibition will offer visitors a look at the history and evolution of one of the most influential musical groups from its era. The Weeks Gallery also will have extended hours this weekend from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6 to see the exhibit.

The presentation features archival photographs, memorabilia, recordings, posters, and other artifacts spanning the band’s long history. It traces 10,000 Maniacs from its earliest beginnings at Jamestown Community College in 1981 through its rise to international prominence and enduring influence.

“Maniacs 45” is made possible through the 10,000 Maniacs Archival Inventory Project, a partnership between the 10,000 Maniacs archives and the JCC Foundation. The project has helped preserve and organize materials documenting the band’s history, impact, and lasting connection to its hometown.

Funding for the exhibition was provided in part by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, the Gebbie Foundation, the Lenna Foundation, and the Sheldon Foundation.