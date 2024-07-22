10,000 Maniacs Radio Documentary Premiers On WRFA on July 26

A radio documentary on 10,000 Maniacs will premier on WRFA on Friday, July 26.

Crying Out Loud Productions and WRFA are presenting “10,000 Maniacs: Can’t Ignore the Train” a four part radio documentary by the late Aaron Perez.

It begins by illustrating the music “scene” of Jamestown in 1978 and the subsequent six years through interviews with the band’s peers and early collaborators. In this episodic telling of the band’s journey through different sounds, identities and lineups, documentarian Aaron Perez captures the enduring themes of youth, friendship, and creativity culminating in the band’s first major label record release with The Wishing Chair.

10,000 Maniacs supported the project from the beginning and assisted in the accuracy of the project making the band’s archive available for use. Documentary producer Emily Drew noted, “Through the process of working alongside the archival inventory project, many never before heard rehearsal recordings were uncovered. It was paramount to the authenticity of the documentary that content like this was included. Aaron was personally excited that we were able to include the voice of the late Rob Buck, the Maniacs’ original lead guitarist, in a really interesting way.”

10,000 Maniacs: Can’t Ignore the Train will air at 6:00 p.m. Fridays starting July 26, and continue weekly on Fridays on August 2, August 9, and August 16 on WRFA. The program will also livestreamed on wrfalp.com.

Following the final episode, WRFA and Crying Out Loud Productions will host an event, “10,000 Maniacs Can’t Ignore the Train: Conversation and Reflections with the Founding Members”.

This panel discussion will feature founding band members Jerome Augystinyak, Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, and John Lombardo who will dive deeper into the band’s genesis and early evolution. The event will take place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio. All proceeds to benefit WRFA.

“10,000 Maniacs Can’t Ignore the Train: Conversation and Reflections with the Founding Members” will take place on Friday August 16th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 and available at reglenna.com.