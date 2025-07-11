Free Rabies Clinic Set For Town of Carroll On July 19

The Chautauqua County Health Department and the Town of Carroll have announced a free rabies clinic to be held Saturday, July 19.

The event will take place form 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Carroll Town Hall, located at 5 West Main Street in Frewsburg.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

Pre-registration is required and should be submitted online by visiting HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies

There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. If you register but decide not to attend the event, please cancel your appointment so the spot is available for another pet. You can cancel appointments via the confirmation email you receive when you register.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies. County residents are encouraged to be responsible pet owners by having their pets vaccinated.

Rabies is a very serious disease of warm-blooded animals caused by a virus. Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common disease carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva and can enter the body through a bite, scratch, or open cut. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and can cause brain swelling and ultimately death within days of the onset of symptoms.

For more information about the clinic, contact the Town of Carroll at (716) 569-5365. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.