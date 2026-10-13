10th Annual Mark Pacheco WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle Set For Oct. 16

The 10th annual Mark Pacheco WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle will be held this Friday, 0ctober 16.

The battle takes place at the Celoron Legion, located at the corner of Fairmount and Jackson avenues. The doors will open at 6:00, and the show will start at about 8:00. Admission is $20. Patrons must be 21 years old to attend the event.

The lip-syncing competition is open to anyone. People can participate as solo acts or in a group. The cost to compete is $50 per contestant. Acts will be judged on how well they lip sync; the creativity of their performance; and their “WOW” factor. First place is worth $500, second place is $150 and third is $100.

People wishing to compete must register in advance by phoning event organizer Marcos Figueroa at 716-951-6118.

In addition to the lip-syncing competition, celebrity lip-syncing artists Katrina Twerk Island and Coco Vega are slated to entertain. Besides the on-stage entertainment, there will be drawings for dozens of prizes donated by area businesses, as well as drawings for cash prizes.

Employees of The Resource Center and Filling the Gap assist in conducting the battle. Proceeds from the event will be directed to The Resource Center WOW Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. The WOW (Working on Wonders) Fund supports Chautauqua County residents with disabling conditions to enjoy recreational and travel experiences they otherwise could not afford.

The fund was created in memory of Mark Pacheco, an employee of The Resource Center who died in 2010 of injuries sustained in an altercation on a Jamestown street. Pacheco’s family and friends suggested the establishment of the WOW Fund as a tribute to him and to create something positive from his death.

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Kinetic and Fenton are helping to sponsor this year’s WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle.

For more information about the Mark Pacheco WOW Fund or the Lip Sync Battle, call Marcos Figueroa at 716-951-6118.