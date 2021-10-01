WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

10th Annual Out of Darkness Walk Set for October 9th

The 10th annual Jamestown Out of the Darkness Walk will be held Saturday, October 9th at Jackson-Taylor Park. The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is hosting the walk, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20 percent by the year 2025.

The walk is one of hundreds held in cities across the country that are the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. People may also pre-register for this year’s walk at supporting.afsp.org or on the Out of the Darkness Walk-Jamestown, NY Facebook event page.
For more information about the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County, visit its website at preventsuicidechq.com

