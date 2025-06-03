13 WNY Farms, Including 3 in Chautauqua County Receiving $2.7 Million In Dairy Grants

13 farms in Western New York, including three in Chautauqua County, are receiving a total of $2.7 million through the Dairy Modernization Grant Program to support New York’s dairy industry.

The funding will help New York’s dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives invest in new equipment, expand storage capacity, and strengthen their operations, particularly as they face extreme weather events, providing a critical boost to New York’s dairy industry. The announcement comes as the State officially kicks off the celebration of Dairy Month this June.

Farms in Chautauqua County that will receive funding include Country Ayre Farm in Dewittville, Mid-Knight Dairy in Ellicott, and Odell Farms in Panama.

The Dairy Modernization Grant program awarded eligible applicants for projects to expand on-farm milk storage capacity, improve the transportation and storage of milk, and strengthen the dairy industry. The program supports the needs of dairy farmers by facilitating the installation of critical technological and infrastructural improvements that will improve dairy supply chain efficiency and avoid the need for raw milk dumping during emergency events.