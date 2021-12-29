14 People Died of COVID-19 December 19-25

While reports of new COVID-19 cases continued to decrease for a third week, 14 people died the week of December 19 through 25 in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 544 new cases last week with 131 of those cases located in Jamestown.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 39 people, with 32 of those people, or 82%, not fully vaccinated.

The total number of people who have died in Chautauqua County from COVID-19 is now 271.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 9.5%. The CDC level of community transmission remains “high.”

There are 470 active cases. Since August 1, 67% of new cases were in people who were unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 18,428 confirmed cases in the county, with 17,687 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 62.8% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 56% of the total population is fully vaccinated.