1,743 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths for Week of January 9-17, 2022

There were 1,743 new cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County for January 9 through 17, bringing the total number since the beginning of the Pandemic to over 22,878.

The Chautauqua County Health Department also reported 4 people died last week with 31 people hospitalized. Of those 31 people, 52% of them are not fully vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 290.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is down 3 percentage points to 17.3%, The community transmission rate is still considered “high” by the Centers for Disease Control.

There are 339 active cases with 512 of the new cases located in the City of Jamestown. Since August 1, 61% of new cases were in people who were not vaccinated.