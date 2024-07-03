179 Local Vietnam Veterans Recently Recognized at 50th Anniversary Vietnam-Era Veteran Pinning Ceremony

Congressman Nick Langworthy recently recognized 179 veterans for a 50th Anniversary Vietnam-Era Veteran Pinning Ceremony at Cassadaga High School.

The event was hosted in partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to honor local veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Langworthy said he understood that many of the veterans “did not receive the warm welcome home that you deserved,” “Upon returning from Vietnam, you faced a very divided nation. And you often did not receive the proper respect and dignity and recognition you had earned. As your representative in Congress, I’m deeply proud to play a role in righting that wrong today. We stand here as a grateful nation to say ‘Welcome home and thank you for your service.'”

Langworthy said those who served during the Vietnam War faced “unimaginable hardships,” “Many of you served in dense jungles, endured harsh conditions, faced constant danger, and often fought an enemy that was unseen. You put your lives on the line every single day. Not for glory, not for recognition, but out of sense of duty to your nation.”

51 residents from Chautauqua County died in the Vietnam War.

The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act established the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration to honor living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of where they were stationed.