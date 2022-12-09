19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring

Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.

Police seized in the three raids over 107 grams of fentanyl, over 19 grams of methamphetamine, packing materials, a 9mm pistol that was previously reported stolen from the Village of Lakewood, a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and $2,940 in cash.