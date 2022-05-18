2022-23 Jamestown School Budget, Propositions All Pass

The 2022-23 Jamestown Public Schools Budget and propositions all passed in Tuesday’s public vote.

The unofficial vote had the $93.8 million spending plan passing 359 to 53. The proposition to establish a $5 million Capital Improvement Reserve fund passed 365 to 44 with the proposition to establish a $5 million Vehicles, Machinery and Equipment Reserve fund passing 373 to 35. The fourth proposition on the ballot to acquire property on Chandler Street for use as additional parking for Jamestown High School passed 348 to 57.

There were two School Board seats open with incumbents Pat Slagle receiving 377 votes and Joe Pawelski receiving 359 votes. Both ran unopposed.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said he’s very grateful to the community for their continued support, “It’s always nice to see that we have people who come out to vote. We would always love to have more people come out to vote, but those who did were overwhelmingly in favor of the budget that we put forward. And our goal is to educate our kids, help and support our kids, and also take care of the taxpayers, and we’re looking forward to doing that.”

The Jamestown School Board will hold a regular meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building on Martin Road. It is open to the public.