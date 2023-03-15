2022 Hunting Season One of Safest Ever in NYS

The 2022 hunting season in New York tied with 2021 for the safest ever year.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said 2022 had the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents in 2022, including one fatality.

Seggos said, “This record year for safety is a testament to the DEC expert staff, volunteers, and local hunting clubs that work collaboratively to teach safety to hunters of all ages. I commend their efforts and for all hunters who safely and responsibly contributed to our conservation efforts this season.”

Four of the nine hunting-related shooting incidents that occurred in 2022 involved two-party firearm incidents, while the other five were self-inflicted. The one recorded fatality occurred due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a turkey hunter.

All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 30 years of hunting experience. The DEC said this emphasizes the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield.

They said each incident could have been prevented if those involved followed the proper hunting safety rules.

All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education safety course before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege in New York State.

DEC-trained and certified volunteer instructors have taught hunters and trappers to be safe, responsible, and ethical since 1949.

The DEC encourages hunters to remember the primary rules of hunter safety, which include:

– Treat every firearm as if it were loaded;

– Control the muzzle, keep it pointed in a safe direction;

– Identify your target and what lies beyond;

– Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire; and

– Wear hunter orange and pink.