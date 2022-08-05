2022 Vintage Book and Paper Show Takes Place August 6 in Mayville

The 2022 Vintage Book and Paper Show & Sale is returning this weekend at a new, larger location.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chautauqua Suites on Route 394 in Mayville on Saturday, August 6.

It will feature over 20 different dealers selling a large variety of items, including vintage and rare books, first editions, antiquarian books, local history, postcards, photography, maps, historic documents, posters, sports memorabilia, comic books, and more.

Admission to the event is $5 with all proceeds being used to benefit the Jamestown Trolley Car #93 Restoration Project and Building Fund with the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

For more information about the Trolley Project or the event, visit JamestownTrolley.org or contact Bob Johnston at (716) 338-5051.