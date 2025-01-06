2025 Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon Canceled

Facility renovations have led to the cancelation of the 2025 Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon.

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County and Chautauqua Health and Fitness at the Turner Center announced the cancelation, saying that while the annual event has been a staple for winter wellness enthusiasts, the temporary pause provides an opportunity for reimagining in 2026.

Event founder Cheryl Burns encouraged participants to embrace winter wellness in other ways like trying a new workout routine, enjoying outdoor activities, or joining a fitness class.

For updates on the 2026 event, and to explore resources from the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County, visit preventsuicidechq.com. Additionally, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 as a resource for anyone in need of support.