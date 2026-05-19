2026 Jamestown Public Schools Spring Art Show Takes Place Today

The 2026 Jamestown Public Schools Spring Art Show will take place today at Jefferson Middle School.

Artwork will be on display from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Jefferson’s gymnasium.

Each Jamestown art teacher selected pieces of student artwork to include in the show. With hundreds of works of art from kindergarten through 12th grade, the district’s talented artists will have the opportunity to showcase their creative art skills to their families and the community.

A virtual presentation of the pieces will be made available on May 20 following the show’s conclusion at jpsny.org/artshow.