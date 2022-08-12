23rd Annual ‘Cents For St. Susan’s’ Campaign Raises Over $26,000

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities announced the 23rd Annual “Cents For St. Susan’s” campaign has raised $26,693.

BPU Communications Coordinator Becky Robbins said around 50 canisters were put out at local businesses as part of the donation drive, “Those brought in about $2,000, which was very, very generous. And we did urge people to collect bottles and cans, redeemable containers. We didn’t do as much in that this year, but still raised $200 for that.”

She added a hot dog sale at the BPU also raised over $700. Robbins said campaign sponsors, which included individuals and local businesses, raised the rest of the funds.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland said the funding will go toward feeding over 30,000 people this year, “It will be used for operating expenses as well as buying food. And as everybody knows, right now expenses are higher than they were at this time a year or so ago. So it’s a lot. It really does help.”

Rowland added that St. Susan Center not only feeds those who need it but also provides community, “That’s almost just as important as having a nourishing meal, is having human contact. Because humans cannot do life alone. We have to have participation with the community, I mean, just as individuals.”

Rowland said St. Susan Center also offered this summer a storytime for kids and adult learning programs.