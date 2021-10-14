3 Deaths, 433 New Cases of COVID-19 for October 3rd-9th

There were 3 deaths and 433 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the week of October 3rd through 9th in Chautauqua County. 130 of those cases were located in Jamestown. This is the first week that new cases are down since August 21st.

There are 331 active cases and 33 people hospitalized.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 7.9% with a CDC level of community transmission of High.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12,612 confirmed cases in the county, with 12,013 being listed as recovered. 192 people have died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, vaccinations have remained nearly flat compared to last week with 56.6% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Those interested in tracking daily case counts can visit New York State’s tracking page at covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/