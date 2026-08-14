The 33rd Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns tonight to downtown Jamestown.

The free event, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., is being hosted by My Chautauqua and Wicked Warren’s. It is considered one of the region’s premier automotive events, attracting hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and custom vehicles while drawing thousands of spectators from across Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Visitors can enjoy a lineup of classic vehicles, live music from the event DJ, local food vendors, and interactive activities throughout the evening. Aspire of WNY has been announced as this year’s charity recipient. Aspire of WNY has served individuals with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs for decades, providing programs and services that empower people to live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Owners of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles are encouraged to register early. Registration Opens at 3:00 p.m. at Spring and East Third Streets. The registration fee is $15 and only cash will be accepted. The first 150 registered vehicles will receive an exclusive Cruise-In 2026 commemorative keepsake magnet, available while supplies last.

For event information, sponsorship opportunities, and registration, visit cruiseinjtny.com.