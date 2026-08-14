WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 33rd Annual Jamestown Cruise-In Returns Tonight To Downtown

33rd Annual Jamestown Cruise-In Returns Tonight To Downtown

By Leave a Comment

The 33rd Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns tonight to downtown Jamestown.

The free event, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., is being hosted by My Chautauqua and Wicked Warren’s. It is considered one of the region’s premier automotive events, attracting hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and custom vehicles while drawing thousands of spectators from across Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Visitors can enjoy a lineup of classic vehicles, live music from the event DJ, local food vendors, and interactive activities throughout the evening. Aspire of WNY has been announced as this year’s charity recipient. Aspire of WNY has served individuals with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs for decades, providing programs and services that empower people to live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Owners of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles are encouraged to register early. Registration Opens at 3:00 p.m. at Spring and East Third Streets. The registration fee is $15 and only cash will be accepted. The first 150 registered vehicles will receive an exclusive Cruise-In 2026 commemorative keepsake magnet, available while supplies last.

For event information, sponsorship opportunities, and registration, visit cruiseinjtny.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.