37th Annual World Series of Wheels Set for July 24 at Bergman Park

The 37th Annual World Series of Wheels is set to take place Saturday, July 23 at Bergman Park.

The Babe Ruth World Series Board of Directors announced the event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 23 with a rain date of Sunday, July 24th. Admission is $3.00 per person with children 12 and under free.

The event proceeds help defray the cost of hosting a Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown.

The event will feature a participant judged show. There also will be a swap meet, kids bounce house, food and craft vendors, as well as live music.

Registration Forms for vehicle entry and Craft and Vendor Fair are available at www.worldseriesofwheels.com. For more information, contact Kim Ecklund at 716-664-0405.