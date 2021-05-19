Jamestown Public Schools Budget Passes, Karbacka and Galeazzo Elected to Board

Jamestown Public School‘s $89,879,000 dollar budget for 2021-22 and the $86 million Capital Improvement Plan were overwhelmingly passed by voters Tuesday. The proposition to purchase school buses in the amount of $730,000 dollars also passed.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said he was very pleased with the results, “It was a resounding yes from our community on all counts from the budget to all the propositions to the Capital project, which is something that’s very good to see. It means our community has stepped up and said ‘this is what we want to happen.'”

Jamestown Public School district voters also chose Nina Karbacka and Frank Galeazzo to serve on the Jamestown Board of Education. Karbacka, who was re-elected to a third term on the board, says she was delighted, “I am delighted to continue to work for the Jamestown children. And I am delighted with the overwhelming response to our budget. We have a great budget, a great capital project coming up, and I’m glad to see the community support.”

Galeazzo thanked Gina Sink and Krysta Rives for running for the board and thanked those who came out to vote as well, “As far as what’s next, we’ll get to work once I get sworn in on the Board and start to do whatever support I can do to give to the school district and the kids of the school district to ensure they get the best education possible. And Jamestown has been doing that for quite awhile, so I hope to continue that with everyone else.” Galeazzo replaces Board Member Dan Johnson, who decided not to run for another term.

The Board of Education reorganization meeting is July 1st.