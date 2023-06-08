3rd Annual Jamestown Pride Festival This Weekend

Jamestown Pride Festival’s Third Annual Celebration starts with activities today in downtown Jamestown.

The first event is a “Slow Roll” sponsored by Pearl City Cycle that starts at at 5:30 p.m. It’s an all ages event that will involve people bicycling at a slow pace from Winter Garden Plaza on North Main Street through parts of Jamestown.

On Friday, June 9, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a presentation by LGBTQ+ civil rights champion B. Proud. The award-winning photographer will be discussing her books “First Comes Love” and “Transcending Love” which portray healthy relationships within the LGBTQ+ community. That presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Undercroft located at 410 North Main Street. A representative of the New York State Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will present a proclamation that recognizes the event as being “of important cultural significance by the New York State Executive Chamber.”

Jamestown Pride Committee Representative Emily Van Wey said a variety of activities will be taking place on Saturday, June 10 as Jamestown Pride collaborates again with the Jamestown Public Market between 10:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Third Street between Cherry and Pine Streets, “So, we will have vendors, we will have different activities there. We will have drag queens, we will have music, we will have yoga in the morning provided by Amplified Movement. And, so, there are a lot of opportunities. Covenant Manor has offered up their space as a quiet space in case anyone just needs a break from the crowd or just a little room to decompress.”

Van Wey said a 21 and older event will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday night at Sneakers Bar on 10 Harrison Street. That event will feature local drag queens from Lip Poppin Productions.

Jamestown Pride Fest will conclude with a Pride Service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 11 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Van Wey said it’s important to have these Pride events for members of the LGBTQ+ community, “Really just to create a safe environment and a place for our community members just to show up to be their authentic selves. And also family and friends of people who are part of the community to support their loved ones and really to learn more about how to be a better ally and how to be there for people who might be different from you.”

For more information, visit Jamestown Pride’s website at https://www.mhachautauqua.org/jamestownpride