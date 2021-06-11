$4.5 Million Expansion Project of Northwest Arena Complete

The $4.5 million construction project at the Northwest Arena is complete. The expansion included relocation and reconfiguration of staff office space, improvements to the Erie News Now Café, the addition of a snack bar immediately outside the entrance to Rink B, a custom storage solution for the ice bumper car fleet, major construction to the Jamestown Mattress Arena Club, the addition of a professional catering prep kitchen, and a three-story, 15-thousand square foot addition.

The third floor of the addition contains the Atrium Boardroom and Rooftop Patio. This space can accommodate private receptions and gatherings of up to 50 people.

The third floor also contains office space that will be leased by the National Comedy Center. The offices will bring much of the National Comedy Center administrative team under one roof for the first time.

The Comedy Center also has a presence on the ground floor of the expansion which will be the future home to The Hall, a dedicated space to honor and pay tribute to the legends of stand-up comedy. The Hall will be an add-on experience to the National Comedy Center’s admission ticket. The shell of this space is complete; the National Comedy Center will oversee the interior development of the attraction.

The second floor of the expansion will be home to TheZone, an indoor sports-themed play space for toddlers through pre-teens. The total cost to furnish TheZone’s exhibits is $4 million. The shell of the attraction and the exhibit design have been completed and funded as part of the original $4.5 million expansion. Arena officials say funders have signaled their support. Fundraising efforts will begin in earnest at the end of June 2021 with a Capital Campaign. TheZone is anticipated to open in June 2022.