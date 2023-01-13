40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests

A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests.

The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest.

Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to be known as Subagh Preserve, will become an asset for the local community.

Sustainable forest management will provide jobs and support the local timber economy. Later this year, much of Subagh Preserve will be opened to the public for passive recreational opportunities, such as hiking and bird-watching. The Winkelsterns will continue to enjoy a portion of the property on which they built their off-grid cabin and garden.

The Foundation for Sustainable Forests is a 501(c)(3) charitable land trust working throughout western Pennsylvania, western New York and northeastern Ohio. Their mission is to conserve forested lands, promote healthy ecosystems, support rural communities through working forests, and highlight sustainable forestry practices.