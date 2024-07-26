41st Annual World Series of Wheels Set for Saturday in Bergman Park

The 41st Annual World Series of Wheels will take place this Saturday in Bergman Park.

The World Series of Cars was started in 1984 as a way to help defray the expense of hosting a Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown and was one of the premier shows for antique judged cars.

Over the years, the event has evolved into the newly formed World Series of Wheels to reflect all vehicles and in addition to power sports.

In addition to the participants, there will be live music, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors; swap vendors, and a kids bounce house.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $3.00 per person over the age of 12. While construction has the intersection of Baker Street and Hazeltine Avenue closed, all entrances to Bergman Park are open.

Jamestown has hosted 19 World Series events from 1980 to 2024. Each one of these series has showcased young baseball talent from all over the United States in addition to bringing a very significant economic boost to the Jamestown area.