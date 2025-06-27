4th Annual Community Block Party At Prendergast Library Is Saturday

The James Prendergast Library will hold their fourth annual Community Block Party this Saturday.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and feature 30 community organizations inside the library along with 20 artisan vendors, a book sale, music by Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, and food trucks.

Assistant Library Director Jennifer Champ said the library initially started putting on the block party as a fundraiser, “It does help us fundraise. It’s hard to do events.. events are hard to pull off, so we wanted to do something that already involved what we were trying to promote which is community, wellness and awareness, and enrichment; but also literacy and the start of summer reading.”

Champ said the Summer Reading program materials will be available to pick up at a table on the second floor of the library on Saturday.

The library will have a large tent on the patio to provide room for music and food in case of rain. The Makerspace will be open all day.

While the library will be open for regular services from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the quiet space will not be available during the Block Party. The Block Party is a rain-or-shine event. For more information, visit https://www.prendergastlibrary.org/block-party.