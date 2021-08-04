WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

$50,000 Coming to Local Performance Organizations from State Council on the Arts

Four Chautauqua County performance organizations have been awarded $50,000 in grants for live performances. The funding is part of $9 million in “Restart New York – Rapid Live Performance” grants given to 438 organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is receiving $20,000, Fredonia Opera House $10,000; Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet will receive $10,000;, and the Western New York Chamber Orchestra also will receive $10,000.

At least 60 percent of each grant award will provide compensation for artistic and or creative professionals.

