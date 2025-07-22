9 Organizations Receive Funding From St. Luke’s Thrift Shop

Nine organizations are receiving allocations to support vulnerable populations in Jamestown.

The St. Luke’s Thrift Shop Board approved nearly $20,000 at its July board meeting.

The all-volunteer run Thrift Shop, located in a former house for clergy at 409 Pine Street. The Thrift Shop offers vouchers for those in need and resells clothing at affordable prices, which generates approximately $35,000 annually in support for community-based agencies and programs.

The summer allocation of funds was designated to strengthen local efforts addressing homelessness, youth development, healthcare access, and immigrant support.

Those receiving allocations include:

Hope Haven Women’s Center (run by Chautauqua Opportunities ) – $2,500 to furnish guest rooms

(run by ) – $2,500 to furnish guest rooms YWCA’s Legacy House Housing Initiative – $3,500 for interior improvements

Initiative – $3,500 for interior improvements UCAN City Mission –$2,000 to support their efforts in assisting clients in securing vital documents and for the purchase of a large-screen television.

–$2,000 to support their efforts in assisting clients in securing vital documents and for the purchase of a large-screen television. Jamestown Boys and Girls Club – $3,000 for CPR/AED equipment and technology upgrades

– $3,000 for CPR/AED equipment and technology upgrades Jamestown YMCA ’s Y on the Fly Program – $2,500 for mobile outreach efforts

’s Y on the Fly Program – $2,500 for mobile outreach efforts New Neighbors Coalition – $1,000 for discretionary immigrant family support

– $1,000 for discretionary immigrant family support Meals on Wheels – $1,000 unrestricted to support food delivery to homebound seniors

– $1,000 unrestricted to support food delivery to homebound seniors Mental Health Association – $1,000 unrestricted for general support

– $1,000 unrestricted for general support Arise Chautauqua – $2,000 for leadership development training

For more information about St. Luke’s Thrift Shop, visit www.stlukesjamestown.org. A winter allocation will be made in December.