A Capella Choir Piano Refurbished

Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir alumni raised funds in 2024 to refurbish the ensemble’s rehearsal piano.

The fundraiser coincided with the choir’s 100th Anniversary A Cappella Alumni Vespers last December.

Illos Piano Restoration of Buffalo completed the refurbishments over the summer and early fall before recently returning the piano to JHS A Cappella Choir Director Lauren Scharf.

Directors Emeritus Norm Lydell and Brian Bogey helped organize the effort in collaboration with the A Cappella Choir Alumni Committee and JHS Choral and Band Association.