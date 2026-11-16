‘A Christmas Story’ Actor To Host Film Screening At The Reg

An actor from the holiday classic, A Christmas Story, will host a screening of the film at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

Scott Schwartz, who memorably got his tongue stuck on a flagpole as Ralphie’s friend Flick, will appear live on stage before the film begins to talk about the movie and answer questions from the audience

After the screening, Scott will be in the lobby to sell memorabilia. Patrons are welcome to bring their own memorabilia, provided they pay a fee to have it autographed. The event begins at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21.

In the film, it’s the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa Claus more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa Claus, Ralphie connives, conspires and campaigns for the most fabulous Christmas present ever in this heartwarming, hysterical and sweetly nostalgic holiday film.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716-484-7070 or by visiting reglenna.com.