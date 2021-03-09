WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Active Cases Count for Chautauqua County Sees Little Change

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Health Officials said there were 48 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 5, 6 and 7.

The latest numbers for the past three days also indicates there were 127 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, the same total as last Thursday. There were also ten hospitalizations in the county where a patient tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of one from Thursday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 1.2 % for Sunday, up one-tenth of a percent from Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, there’s been nearly over 7700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with over 7,400 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 138 confirmed deaths.

