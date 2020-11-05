Active COVID-19 Cases At 141 on Wednesday in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – There were 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County Reported for Wednesday, an increase of seven over the number of active cases reported on Tuesday.

That’s according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the Chautauqua County Department of Health, which also said reported that 25 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County as of Monday have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 14 new cases reported on Wednesday:

2 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

3 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

3 cases in 14787 (Westfield)

2 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

1 case in 14718 (Cassadaga)

1 case in 14757 (Mayville)

Health officials also offered an update on the Tanglewood Manor outbreak, first reported on Oct. 12. They say that of the 117 known cases at Tanglewood, 18 remain active, including 14 cases involving residents. In addition, 98 have since recovered. There’s also been one death involving a residents in his 80s, which was reported on Tuesday.

To date, there’s been 1,130 confirmed cases with 974 listed as recovered. There’s also been a total of 15 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.