Active COVID-19 Cases Drop to 19 in Chautauqua County, Governor Sends Help to Savannah, GA

MAYVILLE – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chautauqua County for Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 202. However, while two new cases have been reported, there was also a decrease in the number of active cases, dropping from 27 on Sunday down to 19 for Monday. Of the 19 active cases, two involve hospitalizations in Chautauqua County.

A total of 738 residents remain in quarantine or isolation.

Statewide, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Monday that just 720 people in New York State with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Sunday. That marks the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 18.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. Later Monday, Governor Cuomo announced New York State will establish two testing sites in Savannah, Georgia. The sites will provide up to 500 tests per day. Both sites are located in highly-impacted minority communities.

The governor said he is returning the favor after New York received help from other states during the spring months when COVID-19 was decimating New York – primarily in the downstate region.

The governor made the announcement in Savannah. That move was criticized by local State Senator George Borrello (R-Irving).

“When New York’s crisis was at its worst, I don’t recall other Governors showing up in New York for self-serving photo ops,” Borrello wrote on his Facebook page.

“In the meantime, nonprofits that provide critical human services are struggling to operate as the state delays payments, courtesy of an Executive Order suspending the ‘prompt payment law.’ Local governments and school districts are facing unprecedented and devastating cuts of up to 20 percent. Families that were counting on the Excelsior Scholarship program to provide college tuition aid for their children have been left in the lurch. What is wrong with this picture? His actions ignore the fact that New York’s economy is on the brink,” Borrello added to his statement.