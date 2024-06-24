Addition of Cannabis to City’s Smoking Ordinance On City Council Voting Agenda Tonight

An update to add cannabis to the City of Jamestown’s smoking ordinance will be voted on tonight by City Council.

The update will prohibit the use of tobacco, tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and cannabis or herbal cigarettes on property owned or leased by the City of Jamestown including streets, sidewalks, city parks, playgrounds, parklets, and parking lots.

Those found in violation could be ticketed with fines of $50 for a first-time offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 for a third or subsequent offense.

A short work session will be held at 7:00 p.m. with the full voting session beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.