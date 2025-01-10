Aili Makuch Hired as Jamestown’s New Economic Development Coordinator

The City of Jamestown has announced the hiring of Aili Makuch as its new Economic Development Coordinator.

Makuch’s professional experience includes her work as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, where she excelled in assisting clients with property transactions in the Chautauqua Institution and surrounding areas. In addition, her marketing and social media expertise have proven invaluable in promoting properties and engaging with the community effectively.

Makuch also was previously a Program Coordinator for the Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation. In that role, she worked on projects to repurpose blighted properties, improve neighborhoods, and support economic growth.

As Economic Development Coordinator, Makuch will focus on attracting and supporting businesses, securing economic investment, and strengthening Jamestown’s position as a hub for growth and innovation.

In addition to priority properties such as the former McDonald’s on East Second Street, Big Lots Plaza in Brooklyn Square, the former Rite Aid on North Main, and the Blackstone NEY Ultrasonic property, Makuch will also place a significant emphasis on downtown revitalization.