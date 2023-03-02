Ally Community Mornings Monthly Talk Series Begins March 3

A new monthly talk series starts Friday called Ally Community Mornings.

The initiative by venture and consulting studio, Ally Co, is an initiative to celebrate creativity, grow collaboration, and inspire flourishing through a monthly breakfast that features Ted-style talks, activations, networking, and good vibes.

The launch event on Friday, March 3 will feature Dr. Lillian Ney as the speaker.

The meet-ups will occur every first Friday of the month from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at The Atelier at 38 N. Main Street in downtown Jamestown.

Individual tickets can be purchased online at www.allyco.org/ally-community-mornings