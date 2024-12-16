Ambassador Program Started To Show What Chautauqua County Has To Offer

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth and Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency are announcing a new program as part of the Live CHQ initiative to help introduce new and prospective residents to all that the county has to offer.

The Live CHQ Workforce Ambassador Program involves people who live and work in Chautauqua County serving as local ambassadors, each with varying backgrounds and interests, and each committed to sharing the benefits that come with living and working in the county. The program matches up new or prospective residents with an ambassador that matches their interests.

Together, they will spend time out in the county with a goal of showcasing why it’s an appealing place to live, work, and play.

The Live CHQ Workforce Ambassador Program is intended to compliment the recently launched Live CHQ initiative, which focuses on talent attraction and retention for Chautauqua County.

Currently, the program has 17 ambassadors who live and work throughout the county, each with their own unique and diverse set of interests and backgrounds. Some of the ambassadors are native to the county, while others relocated here.

Biographical details of each of the ambassadors can be found online at LiveCHQ.org – along with instructions on how to set up a meeting with the ambassador. Businesses or individuals who want to take advantage of the program will be asked to fill out a simple inquiry form to help connect them with an ambassador. Once a connection is made, the individual and the ambassador will then work out details for planning a meetup in the county.

For more information, including the ambassador profiles and the inquiry form, visit the official page at ChooseCHQ.com/live-chq/workforceambassadors/.

In addition to the Workforce Ambassador Program, any employer that would like to learn more about all of the resources available through the Live CHQ initiative can visit the Recruitment page at LiveCHQ.org, or contact the CCIDA office at 716-661-8900.