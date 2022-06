The new Americold facility in the town of Dunkirk will create 60 jobs.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Americold has completed construction of a 181,000-square-foot cold storage distribution facility on approximately 28 acres.

The $41 million project will create 60 new jobs, in addition to the 250 construction jobs created to build the facility.

The facility, which is LEED certified, will provide cold storage for the food supply chain in the area.