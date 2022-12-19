Amy Poehler Joins National Comedy Center Board of Directors

Amy Poehler has joined the National Comedy Center’s Board of Directors.

With a wide-ranging comedy career that spans improv, sketch, situation comedy and feature films, the Emmy Award-winning Poehler has been acclaimed for her eight years as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, as lead actor, producer and writer on Parks and Recreation, and most recently, as a feature film director/producer and television producer.

Poehler said she’s honored to be joining the advisory board, “In my time spent at the National Comedy Center, working closely with its executive director Journey Gunderson, Director of Archives Dr. Laura LaPlaca and their teams, it’s clear that this is an incredible organization and a very special place. Every visit is a mind-blowing experience for me – it’s become my favorite museum of all time.”

Amy Poehler fills the Advisory Board seat formerly held by talent manager and producer George Shapiro, who passed away earlier this year after a seven-decade career managing comedic artists including Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman and Carl Reiner and serving as an executive producer of Seinfeld.

In 2021, Poehler worked closely with the National Comedy Center’s Archives and Preservation Department on research for her critically-acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning Amazon documentary Lucy and Desi, which she directed and also executive produced alongside Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures. Poehler hosted a premiere of the film in Jamestown at the National Comedy Center before it made its nationwide debut on Prime Video earlier this year.