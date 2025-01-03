Andrew Molitor Sworn In As State Assemblyman For 150th District

Andrew Molitor has been officially sworn in as the new State Assemblyman representing the 150th District.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, January 1 at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

Molitor said in his comments, “I am excited to serve the people of this District, work for the common good of all New Yorkers and make New York a better place to live.”

Molitor replaces former Assemblyman Andy Goodell, who served in the Assembly for the past 14 years.

Molitor can be contacted through his Jamestown office by calling 716-664-7773