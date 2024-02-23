WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Animaniacs in Concert Coming to the Reg Lenna Center For The Arts March 2

Animaniacs in Concert is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The voices of iconic animated Warner Bros. series, Animaniacs, will perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by the original projected animation at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

The performance will feature the show’s original Emmy-Winning composer Randy Rogel on piano. Also appearing will be the voice-talents of Emmy winner Rob Paulsen who voices Yakko & Pinky on Animaniacs; and Raphael on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; and Maurice LaMarche who voices The Brain on Animaniacs; The King in Disney’s Frozen; and Kif & Calculon on Futurama.

Tickets for the concert are available in person and by phone at 716-484-7070 on Monday and Friday from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m.; and Wednesday from 12:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Reg Lenna box office located at 116 East Third Street in downtown Jamestown and online at reglenna.com.

