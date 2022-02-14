Annual Catholic Charities Appeal is Underway

The Catholic Charities annual Appeal is underway.

Chautauqua County District Director Melanie Ricketts said this year’s goal is $9.5 million dollars, “And in Chautauqua County alone last year, we impacted 11,228 individuals and families. I’m predicting that we will be impacting even more next year because of what you said about the Pandemic. We have a lot more people accessing our services.”

Catholic Charities provides a variety of services including basic emergency assistance, including support for food and finding housing resources. In-person services are available at the Jamestown office every Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The office is also open remotely Monday through Wednesday and on Fridays.

Ricketts said the theme for this year is “Hope” with the patron saint for the appeal being Mother Teresa of Calcutta, “And the ‘Hope’ theme is something we’ve been really working on for the past year, because we really want Catholic Charities to be seen as the beacon of hope for all the communities where we’re located. We really want people to think, ‘Gee, I need help with something. I’m going to call Catholic Charities.’ And honestly, if we can’t help them with that, we know somebody who will and we’re going to stay in touch with them to make sure they get the services they need.”

The appeal runs now through June 30, 2022. People are invited to donate online at ccwny.org/donate or they can donate by texting “GIVE HOPE 22” to 4-4-3-2-1.

For more information about Catholic Charities, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1419.