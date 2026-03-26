Annual Statewide Ban On Brush Burning In Effect Until May 14

The annual statewide ban on residential brush burning is now in effect in New York State until May 14.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton said that since 2009, the DEC has enforced the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities and first responders during heightened conditions for wildfires.

Even though some areas of the state are damp or remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise.

Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures warm and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.

Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often must leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires. The DEC continually updates a Fire Danger Map on DEC’s website as a resource to view local conditions.

New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Backyard fire pits and campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York State.

For more information about fire safety and prevention in homes and communities, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York webpage.