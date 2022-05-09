Antiviral Treatments for COVID-19 Now Available in Chautauqua County

Antiviral treatments for COVID-19 are now available in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Health Department said two oral antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Lagevrio (molnupiravir), have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for treatment of COVID-19. They are available by prescription.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said treatments for COVID-19 are most effective when given soon after symptom onset so it is very important for persons experiencing symptoms to test early. She said because oral antivirals are taken by mouth and do not require an IV or injection, they are convenient and easy to administer.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should test as early as possible, and if the test is positive, eligible individuals should discuss treatment options with their health care provider.

These therapies require a prescription by a licensed and authorized provider. Contact your healthcare provider if you test positive for COVID-19 and meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Age 12 years or older weighing at least 88 pounds for Paxlovid, or 18 years or older for Lagevrio (molnupiravir);

• Test positive for SARS-CoV-2 on a nucleic acid amplification test or antigen test; results from an FDA-authorized home-test kit should be validated through video or photo but, if not possible, patient attestation is acceptable;

• Have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms

• Patient must not be hospitalized due to severe or critical COVID-19; and

• Able to start treatment within 5 days of symptom onset.

Both Paxlovid and Lagevrio (molnupiravir) are currently available by prescription at pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in nursing home pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Retail pharmacies currently reporting availability throughout Chautauqua County include CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreen’s, and Wal-Mart.

Additional questions about COVID-19 treatment options or availability can be sent to COVID19Therapeutics@health.ny.gov.