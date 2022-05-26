Antonio Delgado Sworn in as NYS Lt. Governor

Democrat Antonio Delgado was sworn in as New York’s lieutenant governor Wednesday, becoming the state’s first person of Latino heritage to serve in statewide office.

Delgado was selected by Governor Kathy Hochul after the previous lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in April for federal corruption charges.

Delgado will also be Hochul’s running mate in this year’s gubernatorial election, with the Lieutenant Governor primaries taking place June 28.

Delgado spoke out about gun violence, citing that for over 60 years, the leading cause of death for kids and teens was car accidents. And that since 2000, that leading cause is now guns, “The most common-sense proposals, universal background checks for all firearm sales can’t get done even when 80% of this entire country supports it. The gun lobby and gun manufacturers specifically have a stranglehold on our democracy. Simply put, there are politicians out there who are bought and paid for by the NRA. We know stronger gun laws can work because they have.”

Delgado is a Rhodes Scholar who, after earning a Harvard law degree, pursued a rap career before becoming a litigator at a New York City law firm.

The two-term congressman represented the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. He had campaigned for the U.S. House on universal access to Medicare, creating good jobs and eliminating tax loopholes for the rich.

Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck.