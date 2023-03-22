Appliance Fire Damages Office in Jamestown Police Department

An appliance fire damaged an office in Jamestown City Hall on Friday, March 17.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist informed City Council that an office in the Jamestown Police Department was heavily damaged, “And so we’re in the process of cleaning that up and trying to restore that. We’re working with our insurance department and we’re going through that process now, but it’s going to take a little time. Luckily, the Fire Department was very, very quick in responding (Council President Tony Dolce ‘They’re right next door’). They were right next door, yes! And they were able to get that out but obviously it’s caused some damage in the Police Department.”

Sundquist said Chautauqua County government‘s insurance is involved as well as the office was being used by members of the District Attorney‘s office.