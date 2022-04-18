April 18 is Tax Day

April 18 is your final day to file taxes for 2021 without an extension.

While April 15 is usually the due date, tax payers got a couple more days to file because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia.

One major change for filing this year is the child tax credit, which went up to $3,600 last year for children under 6 and up to $3,000 for kids ages 6 through 17. For those who chose the option to get half of that monthly, the IRS should have sent a 6419 notice to get the rest of the credit.

Filers also should have received a 6475 from the IRS from the third round of stimulus payments.

Experts also remind filers to not forget to deduct any donations made in 2021, even if they aren’t itemized.

If you notice a mistake after the deadline, you can file an amended return with the IRS. And if you need more time to prepare your return, you can file an extension with the IRS for free online that gives you until October 17 to file.