Area Businesses Celebrating Small Business Saturday November 26

Saturday, November 26 is Small Business Saturday in the United States.

The day, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is meant to promote people shopping at locally-owned businesses during the holiday season.

The Small Business Development Center at JCC said when people shop locally, it helps an estimated 67-cents out of every dollar stay in the community. By comparison, they said shopping at big box stores keeps roughly 38-cents in the community, with online shopping having the smallest impact on the local economy.

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce is holding a contest where those who shop local can enter to win ShopLocalCHQ Gift Cards. People who want to participate only need to post a photo and check-in at a small, locally-owned business on Facebook or Instagram and add #ShopSmallCHQ to your post. By posting, you will be automatically entered to win up to $500 in ShopLocalCHQ Gift Cards.

The business does not have to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and no purchase is required for your entry. The more times you check in and use the hashtag, the more entries you will get. Winners will be selected on Monday, November 28. Entries will be counted for Small Business Saturday, November 26 only.

On Cyber Monday, November 28, the Chamber is also offering a discount on products through ShopLocalCHQ.com.

Visit https://www.chautauquachamber.org/ for more information.

Also, the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, who is the parent organization of WRFA, will be offering a deal starting Saturday through December. When you buy a $50 gift card, you will receive a free movie ticket good for use for movies at the Reg.

Visit reglenna.com for more.