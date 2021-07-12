Around 100 Attend “Hate Has No Home” Rally Following Vandalism of Underground Railroad Tableau

Around 100 people attended a “Hate Has No Home” Rally in Dow Park Saturday following the vandalism of the Underground Railroad Tableau.

The rally was organized by the Jamestown Justice Coalition and followed the discovery of anti-Semitic and White Supremacy language written on the statues of the Tableau over the 4th of July weekend. Back in May, one of the three statues was stolen. It has not been recovered at this time.

Pastor Chloe Smith opened the rally, talking about the importance of Dow Park given its close proximity to the home of the first Black woman in Jamestown, Katherine Harris as well as being near the home of abolitionist Silas Shearman. Both were instrumental is helping guide slaves to freedom. Smith said our city needs healing, “And we today are saying we want freedom and equality for all people. We have gathered here today to make a declaration over our city, over our county, over our nation that every, every person is able to make a difference.”

Jamestown Justice Coalition leader Justin Hubbard emphasized that the vandalism was not random, “Random acts of vandalism are not White Supremacists symbols. They’re not Nazi swastikas. It’s not white power when it’s random on Underground Railroad statues of all people, of Katherine Harris and Silas Shearman. That’s not random. That’s an act of terror. That’s white supremacy and you do not belong in my city. You do not.”

Hubbard said he kept hearing it was just “some kids,” “Well if it’s ‘just some kids’ then we need to take a look at what we’re teaching our kids! Because when something like that happens, when our statues are stolen, when white supremacist symbols, when racists remarks are put on our statues, that’s an attack on the Black community of Jamestown. That’s exactly what it is. You’re attacking the Black community of Jamestown. But when you attack the Black community of Jamestown, you’re attacking all of Jamestown.”

Hubbard added that the fight for justice needs to be intersectional to include other marginalized voices.

Anyone with information on the vandalism of the statues or the theft of one of them is asked to contact Jamestown Police’s anonymous TIPS line at (716) 483-8477.